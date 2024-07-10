Breakdancing makes Olympic debut with Moroccan champion Bilal Mallakh

From humble beginnings to the global stage of the Olympics, Bilal Mallakh embodies determination and dreams realized. Now, as he represents Morocco and Africa, Mallakh aims to leave an indelible mark among the world's elite breakdancers.

In a historic moment for the Olympic Games, breakdancing is set to make its debut, showcasing the talents of Bilal Mallakh from Morocco. Mallakh, a trailblazing figure in the world of breakdancing, becomes the first African and Arab athlete to qualify for this prestigious global event.

Ahead of his anticipated performance on the stages of Paris, Mallakh is intensifying his training regimen, focusing on mastering acrobatic floor maneuvers and dynamic poses. His goal: to represent not only Morocco but the entire African continent with skill and pride.

"For me, it's a big thing," Mallakh expressed. "I'm going to represent Morocco and Africa. It's not easy, but I'll give my best to represent them well. I'm focused and dedicated in my preparation, training diligently with my coach. We're striving to excel at the Olympics. Regardless of the outcome, if I give my best, I'll be satisfied."

Breakdancing's inclusion in the Olympics marks a significant milestone, ushering in a new era for the discipline globally. In Morocco, where the breakdancing community is steadily growing, Mallakh's participation is viewed as a beacon of hope for aspiring dancers and enthusiasts.

"In our country, things are improving," Mallakh noted. "Breakdancing being part of the Olympics is a positive step. It will change perceptions and hopefully elevate the sport. I see a small but passionate breakdancing community in Morocco, and I believe it will grow over time."

Mallakh's preparation extends beyond physical prowess; mental preparation plays a crucial role under the guidance of his coach, Rachid Rachid.

"We're refining every detail to ensure a stellar performance," Coach Rachid remarked. "Bilal has shown remarkable growth through dedication and rigorous training."

