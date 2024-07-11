Morocco's Olympics delegation announced

Morocco
Morocco's sports delegation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games was unveiled on Tuesday, with a total of 60 athletes on the list.
Unveiled by the Moroccan National Olympic Committee on Tuesday, the final list of athletes who will represent Morocco in the upcoming Olympic Games was the country's second largest ever.
In total, 60 athletes comprised of 42 men and 18 women, will participate in the Games across 19 disciplines.
Morocco's largest delegation was in London 2012, with 72 athletes.
This summer Morocco will be represented by 13 athletes, including Soufiane El Bakkali, who holds the current men's record for the 3000-metre steeplechase.
The number of qualified athletes according to the disciplines: Athletics (13), Rowing (1), Beach Volleyball (2), Boxing (3), Breaking (2), Canoeing (2), Cycling (2), Fencing (2 ), Football (18), Golf (1), Judo (3), Wrestling (1), Swimming (2), Skateboarding (1), Equestrian Sports (2), Surfing (1), Taekwondo (2), Sport Shooting (1) and Triathlon (1).
The Paris Olympics will be held from Friday July 26 to Sunday August 11.
02:03
2024 Olympics: Kenya's Athletes Set to Compete in Six Fields
01:01
Yamal shines as Spain reach Euro 2024 final, beat France
02:21
Mary Moraa, the Dancing Queen, eyes a medal at the Paris Olympics
01:58
Olympics: Cindy Ngamba, 1-st boxer of the IOC refugee team, eyes gold
01:00
WATCH: Ploughing Peace, the Eiffel Tower on Italian soil
01:50
Algerian team of eight wrestlers ready for the Paris Olympics