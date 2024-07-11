Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Morocco's Olympics delegation announced

Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, reacts after winning the gold during the finals of the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2020 Summer Olympics. 02/08/2021   -  
Copyright © africanews
Morry Gash/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

Morocco

Morocco's sports delegation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games was unveiled on Tuesday, with a total of 60 athletes on the list.

Unveiled by the Moroccan National Olympic Committee on Tuesday, the final list of athletes who will represent Morocco in the upcoming Olympic Games was the country's second largest ever.

In total, 60 athletes comprised of 42 men and 18 women, will participate in the Games across 19 disciplines.

Morocco's largest delegation was in London 2012, with 72 athletes.

This summer Morocco will be represented by 13 athletes, including Soufiane El Bakkali, who holds the current men's record for the 3000-metre steeplechase.

The number of qualified athletes according to the disciplines: Athletics (13), Rowing (1), Beach Volleyball (2), Boxing (3), Breaking (2), Canoeing (2), Cycling (2), Fencing (2 ), Football (18), Golf (1), Judo (3), Wrestling (1), Swimming (2), Skateboarding (1), Equestrian Sports (2), Surfing (1), Taekwondo (2), Sport Shooting (1) and Triathlon (1).

The Paris Olympics will be held from Friday July 26 to Sunday August 11.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..