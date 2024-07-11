Morocco's Olympics delegation announced

Morocco's sports delegation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games was unveiled on Tuesday, with a total of 60 athletes on the list.

Unveiled by the Moroccan National Olympic Committee on Tuesday, the final list of athletes who will represent Morocco in the upcoming Olympic Games was the country's second largest ever.

In total, 60 athletes comprised of 42 men and 18 women, will participate in the Games across 19 disciplines.

Morocco's largest delegation was in London 2012, with 72 athletes.

This summer Morocco will be represented by 13 athletes, including Soufiane El Bakkali, who holds the current men's record for the 3000-metre steeplechase.

The number of qualified athletes according to the disciplines: Athletics (13), Rowing (1), Beach Volleyball (2), Boxing (3), Breaking (2), Canoeing (2), Cycling (2), Fencing (2 ), Football (18), Golf (1), Judo (3), Wrestling (1), Swimming (2), Skateboarding (1), Equestrian Sports (2), Surfing (1), Taekwondo (2), Sport Shooting (1) and Triathlon (1).

The Paris Olympics will be held from Friday July 26 to Sunday August 11.