Mutaz Barshim set to retire after the Paris Olympics

Mutaz Barshim, the renowned high jump champion, anticipates that the upcoming Paris Games will mark his final Olympic participation.

At 33 years old, Barshim is resolute in his goal to retain his gold medal from Tokyo, aiming to set a high standard for future high jumpers to surpass.

Asked about what he wants his legacey to be, Barshim said,** "I want to create a legacy. When I retire, I want to look back and say: 'I've done the most that''s possible... to be done.' Adding one more medal, like in Paris, definitely will stretch out the lead and make it more difficult for the next high jumper... to pass me. I want them to look at me and, hopefully to be one of the greats. I want my name to be mentioned whenever high jump is mentioned."

Barshim achieved a historic feat by winning the high jump World Championship title for the third consecutive time. His prowess was further highlighted when he claimed the coveted Olympic Champion title in Tokyo in 2021.

Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi were both in the lead during the final after failing to clear 2.39 meters. Barshim made Olympic history by proposing to officials that they share the Olympic title, a proposal which Tamberi happily agreed to.

Barshim has pledged that he will not make the same gesture again if given the chance in Paris, stating, "That won't be repeated. We will battle until the very end."

Mutaz Barshim is constantly seeking improvement and excellence.

He chooses not to showcase his trophies at home, as he believes they may hinder his focus.

Nevertheless, his admirers have the opportunity to admire his medals and learn about his remarkable life journey in a section dedicated to his athletic accomplishments at the 321 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum in Doha.