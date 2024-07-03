UN human rights chief warns against rising hate speech and discrimination

As a record number of countries hold elections this year, the United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday warned against rising hatred and discrimination.

While refusing to comment on specific election campaigns playing out, Volker Türk called on voters to keep the rights of others in mind when they cast their ballots.

He made the appeal as major elections take place in France and Britain this week, and in the United States and Germany later this year.

Türk said he was concerned when listening to the rhetoric surrounding recent votes, including last month’s European parliament elections which handed significant gains to far-right parties.

He said immigrants, refugees, and other foreigners have been used as “scapegoats” for some political parties.

“I’m always worried when I hear narratives that denigrate the other, that dehumanize the other, that makes scapegoats of migrants, of refugees, of asylum seekers, of minority groups,” Türk said.

He blasted the “politics of distraction” and said political leaders needed to stand up against the discourse of hate.

“History tells us, in particular in Europe, that the vilification of the other, that the denigration of the other is a harbinger for worse to come.”

Türk said this was “an alarm bell that we need to ring”, particularly in 2024 which is a “mega-year for elections”.

He noted the United States, India, Europe, and other countries have experienced electoral seasons “that often lead to a speech of hatred and dehumanization of the other”.

The UN human rights chief called on political leaders to stand up against discrimination saying there must be “zero tolerance” for hate speech.