Russian, Congolese leaders hold talks in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed his Congolese counterpart Denis Sassou Nguesso in the Kremlin on Thursday. Sassou is the latest African leader to visit Moscow, which has stepped up ties with African nations since 2022.

The Russian leader Sassou Nguesso's contribution to developing Russian-Congolese ties.

"You personally have done a lot for the development of Russian-Congolese relations. You took part in two Russia-Africa summits, and you are making the necessary efforts to develop our cooperation in almost all areas, I mean the political level, and recently trade and economic relations have been noticeably developing. We are grateful to you for your joint work on the international stage. Overall, everything is working out for us," said Putin.

Sassou-Nguesso has been in Russia since Tuesday. This is his second trip to the country in less than a year. Last July, he traveled to Saint Petersburg to attend the Russia-Africa summit.

This trip is expected to culminate in the signing of agreements on energy, trade and security cooperation.

"We would like to discuss with you and other officials the best way to advance the cooperation between our countries in all the fields, including economy, finance, defense, and security. We need security nowadays," said Sassou Nguesso.

Putin also awarded Sassou Nguesso with an Order of Honor for his contribution to developing Russian-Congolese ties.

Russia has worked to bolster ties with African countries in a bid to counter western sanctions and isolation over the war in Ukraine.

Most African nations have adopted a neutral stance on the conflict, calling instead for a ceasefire and peace talks.