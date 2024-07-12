Russia and Iran to continue cooperation with new Iranian govt

On the sidelines of the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, Thursday (Jul. 11), Russia's President and the Iranian parliament speaker held a meeting.

The talks were also attended by the speakers of both chambers of the Russian parliament.

Iran is one of the BRICS' newest members.

Vladimir Putin who said his country was delighted Iran fully starts work in the bloc paid tribute to president Ebrahim Raisi.

Iran recently elected a new leader following the death of president Raisi in a plane crash.

"I want to express hope and have no doubt that the development of relations between Iran and the Russian Federation will develop as steadily as it did under Mr. Raisi, whose death we all regret and mourn."

Russia's "military-technical cooperation" with Iran was stregthened under late president.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said his country eyes effective cooperation in other fields.

"Our cooperation and coordination (will improve) the destiny of the region and its economy, and, as you noted today, will definitely stop the west's unilateralism."

The 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum will close on Friday (Jul. 12).