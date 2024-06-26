21 Nigerien soldiers killed in ambush by 'terrorist group,' ruling junta says

Niger
An ambush by a "terrorist group" killed 21 Nigerien soldiers near the country's border with Burkina Faso on Tuesday, Niger's ruling military junta said in a statement read on national television.
The statement Tuesday evening did not specify which group was behind the attack. Niger is struggling with a deadly security crisis involving several armed groups.
Last week, the rebel Patriotic Liberation Front attacked a China-backed pipeline and threatened more attacks if the $400 million deal with China isn't cancelled. The group, led by Salah Mahmoud, a former rebel leader, took up arms after the junta staged a coup last year ousting a democratically elected government.
Niger and neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso are also battling movements linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State extremist group in a decade-long conflict in the Sahel region that is worsening.
The violence killed thousands of people last year, and more than 2 million people have been displaced, according to the United Nations
Mali and Burkina Faso are also led by juntas and have experienced two coups each since 2020. Both juntas have expelled French forces and turned to Russian mercenaries as they struggle to quell the Islamist groups.
Go to video
Kenya’s finance bill: this is what led to the protest
Go to video
Kenyan police fire blanks to disperse protesters hours after parliament breached
Go to video
Chinese Lunar probe returns with first far side moon samples
Go to video
At least 24 killed by flooding, landslides after heavy rains in Ivory Coast
Go to video
1 killed in stampede as Rwanda's Kagame begins campaign for reelection
Go to video
US faces tense relations and troop reductions in Africa as Military leaders meet