Paris hosts African heads of stete for the global forum for vaccine sovereignty and innovation

France, in collaboration with the African Union (AU) and GAVI (the Vaccine Alliance), aims to raise over a billion US dollars to speed up the manufacturing of vaccines in Africa.

This goal is being discussed at the Global Forum for Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation in Paris today.

The event has brought together African heads of state, health ministers from various regions, the Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), and leaders from the pharmaceutical industry.

During the forum, the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA) is officially launched to help African countries achieve vaccine independence by producing 60% of their required doses by 2040.

This initiative was announced during the WHO's World Immunisation Week in April to address the disparities in access to drugs and vaccines highlighted by the Covid pandemic.