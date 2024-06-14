Kenya : Policeman shoots, injures magistrate in court

A police officer shot and injured magistrate Monica Kivuti at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on Thursday, June 13 after she denied bail for his wife.

The officer was then killed in a shootout with other officers. Kivuti and three officers injured in the incident are stable and receiving treatment, according to local news report.

Chief Justice Martha Koome confirmed the shooter intended to kill the magistrate and ordered increased security at all courts.

The policeman's wife had pleaded guilty to obtaining 2.9 million Kenyan shillings ($22,700) by false pretences.

The officer entered the court through the magistrate's door and shot Kivuti in the chest and hip before being fatally shot by another officer.