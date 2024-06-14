Kenya : Policeman shoots, injures magistrate in court

Kenya
A police officer shot and injured magistrate Monica Kivuti at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on Thursday, June 13 after she denied bail for his wife.
The officer was then killed in a shootout with other officers. Kivuti and three officers injured in the incident are stable and receiving treatment, according to local news report.
Chief Justice Martha Koome confirmed the shooter intended to kill the magistrate and ordered increased security at all courts.
The policeman's wife had pleaded guilty to obtaining 2.9 million Kenyan shillings ($22,700) by false pretences.
The officer entered the court through the magistrate's door and shot Kivuti in the chest and hip before being fatally shot by another officer.
Go to video
2 Mpox deaths reported in South Africa this week
Go to video
UN demands halt to siege of Sudan
Go to video
The Recording Academy "Grammys" extends reach to Africa
Go to video
English FA to help police clamp down on social media abuse of England players
Go to video
US asylum restrictions may violate international law, says UNHCR chief
Go to video
At least 80 passengers killed in the latest boat accident in Congo