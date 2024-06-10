Haiti: Imminent deployment of Kenya-led international police force

The deployment of the Kenyan police force for a peace keeping mission in Haiti, will most probably take place in the coming week or two, assured William Ruto, the Kenyan President on Sunday 9th of June.

Kenya is required to lead this mission that was concluded in october 2023 by the United Nations Security Council with a troop of 1,000 policemen to join forces with the haitian police in the fight against organised gangs.

Other countires taking part in this mission include The Republic of Bénin, The Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, and Chad.

In Kenya, this contraversial issue was taken to the court of justice on the 26th of January, terming the operation uncostitutional, illegal and invalid.

Human Rights Watch Organisation at the end of May questioned among others, the Human rights record of the Kenyan police which has been accused in the past of using excessive force and extrajudicial executions.

Haiti has for decades now suffered a chronic political stalemate with 80 percent of the Capital Port au Prince under the control of the criminal gangs accused of several executionsm killings, rape and kidnapping for ransom.