Russian foreign minister wraps Africa tour with working visit in Chad

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov landed in N'Djamena, Chad on Wednesday (Jun. 5). He was wrapping up an Africa tour which included stops to Guinea, the Republic of Congo, and Burkina Faso.

During his working visit, the veteran minisiter met with his Chadian counterpart Abderaman Koulamallah.

Central Africa and western Africa have been considered as France's sphere of influence for decades. Lavrov emphasized that Russia's relations with Chad are not directed against other countries.

"I can guarantee you that our friendship with Chad will not affect our relations with France in any way. France has other approaches, it proceeds from the fact that either you are with us or you are against us," he said.

Russia which will mark this year, 60 years of diplomatic ties with Chad.

The Federation's outreach to Africa in recent years has contributed to the complexying geopolitical field on the contient. Observers have coined this battle of influence there as the battle for Africa.

Political analyst Baba Dakono believes the security situation in the Sahel region has prompted changes in the region.

"The security issue is a point of entry (for Russia in Africa), which enabled the Russian Federation to gain a foothold in the Central African Republic at the time, in Mali and other Sahelian countries, and the same dynamic in the Democratic Republic of Congo," he says.

“What's happening today in Eastern Europe (Ukraine) is that the West is gaining a foothold in what is considered Russia's pre-eminent position in Eastern Europe, so the same feeling we're seeing in the Sahel is that the Russians are gaining a foothold in what is considered the West's pre-eminent position.”

Lavrov's visit follows the visit by Chadian president Mahamat Deby Itno to Russia last January.

Itno met with Russia's top diplomat on Wednesday. According to the presidency, the officials reviewed areas of cooperation that will boost bilateral relations.