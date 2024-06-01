Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Labour unions in Nigeria to begin indefinite strike over minimum wage

People walk across a normally packed highway during a separatists imposed lockdown in Enugu, Nigeria, Monday Feb. 14, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jerome Delay/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

nigeria economy

The two main labour unions in Nigeria have declared an indefinite strike as from Monday over what they terms as a disagreement on a new minimum wage with the government.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) both had issued warnings on Friday that they would proceed with the strike shoulkd the government fail to head their grievances over minimum wage requirement.

They had on Tueday called for the minimum wage to be increased to 60,000 Naira but the government refused the proposal.

The Friday meeting was wa s a no-show by the government representatives a move that angered the two unions.

The two unions are also demanding the government to stop the electricity tariff hike effected last month.

Electricity rates more than doubled for some consumers in April, while the government will save at least $788 million in subsidies this year, authorities have said.

It is the latest measure by President Bola Tinubu’s government to cut costs as Africa’s most populous country struggles with declining revenue due to dwindling investments and chronic oil theft.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..