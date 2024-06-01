Labour unions in Nigeria to begin indefinite strike over minimum wage

The two main labour unions in Nigeria have declared an indefinite strike as from Monday over what they terms as a disagreement on a new minimum wage with the government.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) both had issued warnings on Friday that they would proceed with the strike shoulkd the government fail to head their grievances over minimum wage requirement.

They had on Tueday called for the minimum wage to be increased to 60,000 Naira but the government refused the proposal.

The Friday meeting was wa s a no-show by the government representatives a move that angered the two unions.

The two unions are also demanding the government to stop the electricity tariff hike effected last month.

Electricity rates more than doubled for some consumers in April, while the government will save at least $788 million in subsidies this year, authorities have said.

It is the latest measure by President Bola Tinubu’s government to cut costs as Africa’s most populous country struggles with declining revenue due to dwindling investments and chronic oil theft.