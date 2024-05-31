South Africa Elections: Zuma's MK party supporters celebrate in Mahlabathini township

uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party supporters were seen celebrating in the streets of Mahlabathini township in rural KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa late Thursday, amid reports the party is faring well in early provincial results.

Partial results in the country's national election show the new MK Party of former President Jacob Zuma leading the race in the province against the ruling ANC, who’ve had a stronghold there for the last 20 years.

They show MK Party getting 44% of the provincial vote with 29% of the votes captured.

South Africans voted on Wednesday in what many view as the country’s most contested election since the 1994 democratic elections.

The final results were expected to take days, with the independent electoral commission saying they would be delivered by Sunday, although they could come earlier.

South Africans were waiting with baited breath to see if their country, Africa's most advanced economy, was about to enter a new era.