Deschamps brushes off Mbappe fitness concerns ahead of Euros

France head coach Didier Deschamps shrugged off any concerns from the French media over Kylian Mbappe's fitness ahead of Euro 2024, and any distraction his captain's expected move to Real Madrid could make.

Deschamps pointed out that there can't be much wrong with a player that has scored 44 goals across all competitions this season, but added: "He's obviously a very important element for us and it's up to us to make sure that through the collective he's in the best possible shape."

France, who crashed out at the round of 16 stage in the last European Championship, will play warm-up games for this year's tournament against Luxembourg and Canada before heading to Germany.

Two-time former European champions, 'Les Bleus' will meet Austria in their first game in Group D on June 17th before taking on Netherlands and then Poland.