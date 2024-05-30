Deschamps brushes off Mbappe fitness concerns ahead of Euros

France
France head coach Didier Deschamps shrugged off any concerns from the French media over Kylian Mbappe's fitness ahead of Euro 2024, and any distraction his captain's expected move to Real Madrid could make.
Deschamps pointed out that there can't be much wrong with a player that has scored 44 goals across all competitions this season, but added: "He's obviously a very important element for us and it's up to us to make sure that through the collective he's in the best possible shape."
France, who crashed out at the round of 16 stage in the last European Championship, will play warm-up games for this year's tournament against Luxembourg and Canada before heading to Germany.
Two-time former European champions, 'Les Bleus' will meet Austria in their first game in Group D on June 17th before taking on Netherlands and then Poland.
Go to video
Man United's Onana prioritizes mental health after rough start
01:55
Ademola Lookman's hat-trick gives Atalanta the Europa League title
Go to video
Gaza war: FIFA to seek legal advice on proposal to suspend Israel from international football
02:19
Football: "Uniting this world is our responsibility", FIFA president says
01:40
FIFA president Gianni Infantino joins legends for football match in Bangkok
00:55
Football: FIFA to vote on making racist abuse a disciplinary offense