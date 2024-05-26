EFF's final rally draws thousands as South Africa prepares for pivotal election

Thousands of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters gathered at a stadium in Polokwane, South Africa for the party's final election rally.

South Africa’s four main political parties have concluded their campaigns ahead of what could be a pivotal election, marking a potential turning point for the country after 30 years.

Malema, the fiery leader of EFF, thanked his supporters for their unwavering backing, claiming a successful campaign.

"I am here to conclude the campaign of the EFF. I am here to say to you, we have run a good race. We are here today because we ran a very successful campaign. The ground forces of the EFF have made everybody aware that there is a child called the EFF, who must be allowed to lead."

Unemployment and poverty remain critical issues for South Africa, with an unemployment rate of 32% - the highest globally, and over half the population living in poverty.

"Now, the people of South Africa must decide if they want unemployment. They must decide if they want load-shedding. They must decide if they want to remain landless. The people of South Africa, it is now in your hands. We live here very proud that we did everything to make our generation very proud."

The election began with a special voting on Friday, May 17 at nine South African missions abroad. This will be followed by the main election on May 29th across all provinces, determining the composition of both national and provincial legislatures.