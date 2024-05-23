Iran's supreme leader predicts Israel's elimination as Hamas leader offers condolences

By Agencies
Iran
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, asserted that the elimination of Israel is a divine promise and is feasible.
During a meeting with Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, Khamenei cited a Quranic verse, stating, "How a small group defeated a large group, by Allah’s will." He emphasized that a small group has managed to defeat larger forces, including America, NATO, and Britain, implying that the future elimination of Israel is possible.
Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the funeral of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash along with six others. Offering his condolences, Haniyeh expressed solidarity with the Iranian people and leadership.
Additionally, members of a Taliban delegation, including acting First Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, were also present during the visit.
