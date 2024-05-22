Generator fumes kill seven university students in Nigeria

Some seven individuals believed to be university undergraduates have lost their lives after allegedly inhaling fumes from a generator inside a music studio on Transformer Road, Ebis, in the Amarata area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

According to local media reports, the victims were working in the recording studio owned by one of the victims identified as Akpos Reuben Braokubo, when the tragic incident happened on Tuesday morning, May 21.

Residents of Ebis say the studio crew worked overnight using their generators as a result of the inadequate power supply in the state.

The victims fell asleep with the generator running inside the studio and forgot to switch it off before dozing off.

Six bodies were found on Tuesday morning, and one person who was found unconscious later died at the hospital.

Most of the victims were undergraduates from Niger Delta University (NDU) in Amassoma, involved in the recording business to support their education.

Security operatives have cordoned off the area, and the bodies have been taken to a morgue in Yenagoa. Friends are mourning the deceased online.