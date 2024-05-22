Generator fumes kill seven university students in Nigeria

Nigeria
Some seven individuals believed to be university undergraduates have lost their lives after allegedly inhaling fumes from a generator inside a music studio on Transformer Road, Ebis, in the Amarata area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.
According to local media reports, the victims were working in the recording studio owned by one of the victims identified as Akpos Reuben Braokubo, when the tragic incident happened on Tuesday morning, May 21.
Residents of Ebis say the studio crew worked overnight using their generators as a result of the inadequate power supply in the state.
The victims fell asleep with the generator running inside the studio and forgot to switch it off before dozing off.
Six bodies were found on Tuesday morning, and one person who was found unconscious later died at the hospital.
Most of the victims were undergraduates from Niger Delta University (NDU) in Amassoma, involved in the recording business to support their education.
Security operatives have cordoned off the area, and the bodies have been taken to a morgue in Yenagoa. Friends are mourning the deceased online.
01:39
Raisi was "a very reliable partner" - Putin sends condolences to Iran over president's death
Go to video
Chad PM resigns after interim president wins disputed May 6 elections
Go to video
Human rights experts urge FIFA to scrutinize Saudi Arabia before 2034 World Cup vote
Go to video
Mali court jails professor for criticizing government
01:08
Austrian leader lauds UK's efforts on migration, cites its plan for deportations to Rwanda
00:57
Iran: mourning across nation in the wake of president's death