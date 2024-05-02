Welcome to Africanews

Faced with a shortage, Nigerians queue for hours for petrol as prices soar

A man carries fuel from a petrol station in Lagos, Nigeria   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with David Taylor

Nigeria

There have been scenes of chaos in major cities across Nigeria as people queue for hours in the hope of buying some petrol.

As the country struggles with its latest shortage, the price of fuel has soared, causing more hardship for millions already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Petrol is also widely used to power generators for households and small businesses and the current shortfall is weighing heavily on the already ailing economy.

Petroleum marketers say it will take up to two weeks for the situation to normalise, while the state oil company claims it has enough stock to take care of the needs of the people.

It warns against panic buying of the product

Listen to this report from Lagos by Africanews correspondent, David Taylor.

