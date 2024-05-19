Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival honors six 'Women in Cinema'

Saudi Arabia
Six women redefining what is possible for future generations of female storytellers were honored in Cannes on Saturday.
It comes as Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair Europe hosted the “Women in Cinema” Gala at the Cannes Film Festival.
The event attracted celebrities from across Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Egypt, Italy India and the US.
Lucy Hale, actor:
"Hell, yeah. It's the best. It's amazing. I think that it feels like an honor, actually, I think, you know, especially Red Sea is especially, highlighting women of the Arab community and African community and, and just telling those stories and those points of view. It's very special so I'm happy to support."
77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival opened on May 14. Nineteen feature films out of 2,000 were selected for the official competition.
The festival ends may 25 with the the highest film prize known as the Palm Dor to be announced.
