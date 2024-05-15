Death toll rises to 33 in George building collapse as rescuers continue search

The death toll from last week's building collapse in George, South Africa, has risen to 33, with 19 people still missing.

Despite ongoing rescue efforts, no new survivors have been found. Only six victims have been identified so far.

Rescuers, using cranes, heavy machinery, and sniffer dogs, are focusing on the building's lower levels and first and second floors.

Over 600 personnel, including many from nearby towns, are involved in the operation.

George, located about 400 kilometers east of Cape Town, is known as a vacation and golfing spot.

Authorities, including police and labor departments, are investigating the cause of the collapse.