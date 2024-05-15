Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Death toll rises to 33 in George building collapse as rescuers continue search

Rescue workers search the site of a building collapse in George, South Africa, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jerome Delay/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

South Africa

The death toll from last week's building collapse in George, South Africa, has risen to 33, with 19 people still missing. 

Despite ongoing rescue efforts, no new survivors have been found. Only six victims have been identified so far.

Rescuers, using cranes, heavy machinery, and sniffer dogs, are focusing on the building's lower levels and first and second floors. 

Over 600 personnel, including many from nearby towns, are involved in the operation.

George, located about 400 kilometers east of Cape Town, is known as a vacation and golfing spot. 

Authorities, including police and labor departments, are investigating the cause of the collapse.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..