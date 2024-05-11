Mali national dialogue recommends junta rule extension

A recent national dialogue in Mali concluded with recommendations supporting the extension of military rule for several more years.

Participants, mainly from the military, proposed that Colonel Assimi Goita, the leader of the junta that seized power in 2020, should be allowed to run for the presidency in future elections. However, the dialogue was marked by significant opposition boycotts, with critics accusing the military of using the process to prolong its hold on power.

Mali has experienced successive coups in 2020 and 2021, leading to military rule. Initially, promises were made to transition to civilian governance through democratic elections, but these plans have been indefinitely postponed due to security concerns stemming from jihadist attacks.

In April, the military authorities further tightened their grip by suspending all political activities and clamping down on opposition figures, journalists, and human rights activists.