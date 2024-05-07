Kenya continues forceful demolition of Nairobi informal settlements near rivers

Kenya's government has continued the forceful eviction of people living in most of the informal settlements in Nairobi that are next to rivers.

Last Tuesday, President William Ruto ordered the evacuation of all homes along the nation’s waterways.

The announcement came a day after a torrent of water swept away scores of people in an area some 50 kilometres east of the capital.

Tensions were high in Nairobi’s settlements on Tuesday with residents saying they were caught unawares, despite the 48-hour directive to move lapsing five days ago.

As anguished residents watched the demolition of their homes, many directed their pain at President William Ruto saying his government had failed them.

"Ruto we voted for because you said you will safeguard the poor, now are you helping the poor or you are actually finishing them. If you plan to finish poor people then just bomb us all and get it done with," said resident Elizabeth Katana.

As excavators and bulldozers pulled down structures, some residents watched helplessly as others tried to grab iron sheets, timber, and anything of value they could get their hands on.

The death toll in weeks of flooding and landslides caused by torrential rain has risen to over 200.

The Interior Ministry said earlier this week that 164 people are still missing, with a total of 42,526 households displaced by the ongoing flooding, affecting over 210,000 people.

It also said it has begun setting up camps in various parts of the country to host those displaced by the flooding.