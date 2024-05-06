Kenya: Death toll from floods passes 200

The death toll in Kenya's devastating floods has risen to at least 228.

72 people are currently reported missing and 164 have been wounded.

The Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura said Sunday (May. 5) that more than 223,000 people have been affected by the floods.

Authorities continue to enforce the evacuation order that was issued on May 2nd.

In Nairobi County alone, 163,210 residents have been evacuated from riparian areas as the government arranged alternative accommodation.

This figure accounts for "forcible or voluntary" evacuations.

Isaac Mwaura insisted that the country remains safe for tourism. Holidaymakers and staff were evacuated from the Maasai Mara national reserve in southwestern Kenya last week.

Weeks of heavier than usual seasonal rains, compounded by natural weather phenomena such as El-Nino and naturally occurring climate systems such as the Indian Ocean Dipole, have caused chaos across east Africa.