Kenya: Residents lose more property to heavy rains

As heavy rains continued to pound Kenya's capital of Nairobi on Tuesday night, residents woke up to more losses in property and heavy infrastructural destruction.

Three major highways were closed for the better part of the day Wednesday due to flooding, heavy traffic snarl-ups being experienced.

A spot-check by Associated Press in Nairobi and its surrounding districts revealed the extent of the devastation. Houses marooned, cars drowned in garages and car-sale yards, whole roads cut-off by raging waters.

More than 170 people have died across Kenya since mid-March when the rainy season started, causing flooding, landslides and destroying infrastructure. The Metrology Department has warned that more rain is expected this week.

On Monday, a river broke through a clogged tunnel in Mai Mahiu area in western Kenya, sweeping houses away and damaging roads. The incident left 48 people dead and more than 80 others missing.

Search and rescue operations across the Mai Mahiu area are ongoing. President William Ruto on Tuesday ordered the military to join in the search.

Locals say rescue efforts have been slow due to lack of equipment to dig through the debris.

The government has urged people living in flood-prone areas to evacuate or be moved forcefully as water level in two major hydroelectric dams rise to a “historic high”.