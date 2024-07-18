Young Kenyans vow to defy ban on protests

Police in Kenya have banned protests in the capital indefinitely citing a lack of leadership that would ensure peaceful protests.

The ban was announced hours before a planned protest for Thursday, in which demonstrators were expected to march to the president’s office calling for his resignation over poor governance.

Acting police inspector general, Douglas Kanja, in a statement, said the lack of leadership had “made it difficult to enforce safety protocols.”

Recent protests have left businesses counting losses after the looting and burnings.

Protesters were yet to be spotted Thursday but major roads leading to the president’s office remained barricaded by the police.

Kenya has seen a month of protests that started with calls for legislators to vote against a controversial finance bill that was proposing higher taxes amidst a cost-of-living crisis and ballooning public debt.

At least 50 people have died since the protests began on June 18, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.