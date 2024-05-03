‘Water and Garri’: Tiwa Savage discusses her acting debut

Afrobeat star Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in Nigerian movie drama "Water and Garri."

The singer, who has collaborated with the likes of Sam Smith, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Nas, stars as Aisha in the Prime Video production.

"It's a story about love and betrayal," explains Savage. "She left her hood to pursue her dreams as fashion designer and obviously when she came back home, so many things have changed. And that's where the drama starts."

Savage is also executive producer of the film as well as writer and producer of its soundtrack.

The initial idea behind the movie was "supposed to be a visual project" to accompany music Savage had written two years earlier.

"Then when we started filming, I didn't like any of the music that I had done already because like, I feel like the music lives in the moment in time and this is like two years later,” she says. “So, I said scrap everything, I'm going to go away for like a week and I'm going to do a whole new soundtrack. And that's what I did because now I was more into the movie, and I felt like I could make something stronger as a soundtrack."

"I went to Malibu for about jine to 10 days, and everyone thought I was crazy and came back with 11 songs," she smiles.

While Savage says that she and debut director Meji Alabi were "winging it" when they embarked on the project, she's happy with the result.

"It turned out good - turned out really good," she says. "And I think because it was a first for both of us, we were kind of really helping each other out and very supportive of each other."

"Water and Garri" is part of Prime Video’s authentic African series and films initiative, which aims to bring films from the region to a wider audience.

"It's amazing to be picked up by such a platform. My first. It just makes me feel like I can I can do anything," says Savage.

It premieres on Prime Video on May 10.