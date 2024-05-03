Global Citizen NOW urges investment in Sub-Saharan Africa

This year’s Global Citizen NOW conference placed a spotlight on the importance of long-term investments in Africa's burgeoning youth population and the necessity of supporting young changemakers globally.

The conference, which aimed to channel resources toward fighting poverty, emphasized the crucial role of political, business, and philanthropic leaders in backing education and healthcare in the least-developed nations.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans stressed the significance of addressing these issues amidst the current turbulent international landscape. Major appeals during the conference included requests for up to $6 billion for economic development in Africa and $600 million for a United Nations-led initiative supporting education during emergencies.

Evans underscored the importance of providing clear, practical actions for citizens to effect positive change in the world, particularly amidst growing polarization and feelings of hopelessness. He The Associated Press during the conference in New York.

To further its objectives, the conference enlisted the support of prominent figures like Hugh Jackman, Michelle Yeoh, and Anitta. Additionally, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, made a surprise appearance to discuss the importance of men's involvement in combating sexism and advocating for reproductive rights.

Danai Gurira, known for her roles in "The Walking Dead" and "Black Panther," highlighted the need for African nations to pursue self-determination and control over their resources, challenging the notion of continued dependency on Western aid.

Osi Umenyiora, a former NFL player, emphasized Africa's athletic potential and discussed efforts to develop talent in the region through initiatives like the NFL academies.

The conference also announced plans for an economic summit in Ivory Coast, aiming to increase foreign aid to Sub-Saharan Africa to address infrastructure and energy access challenges.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven advocated for development assistance as a mutually beneficial investment, emphasizing the importance of leveraging global potential to address pressing issues.

Efforts to engage Generation Z were also highlighted, including initiatives to increase youth voter registration and online engagement with topics like environmental conservation.

Actor Jordan Fisher discussed the potential of gaming platforms to raise awareness and funds for social causes, emphasizing their authenticity and ability to reach diverse audiences.

Overall, the conference served as a call to action for global leaders to invest in Africa's youth and address pressing global challenges through collective action and engagement.