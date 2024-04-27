USAID Administrator Samantha Power promotes Lobito corridor investment in Angola

Samantha Power, the Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), recently visited Angola, where she met with the country's President and toured the port of Lobito and the Benguela railway.

Her visit underscored the United States' support for the Lobito corridor project, a vital component of the Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership aimed at connecting the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to regional and global markets through the port of Lobito.

"To date, these successful public tenders for private sector participation have committed hundreds of millions of dollars to this region, and that number is only going to grow," remarked Samantha Power, emphasizing the significant private sector investment facilitated by successful public tenders within the region.

During her time in Benguela, Samantha Power engaged with local farmers and government partners, emphasizing the significance of the Lobito corridor in promoting economic growth and development in the region.

"It's our immediate challenge, here and now, to revive the Angolan and African economies by investing in projects capable of creating value, wealth, jobs, and economic and social well-being," echoed Ricardo Abreu, the Angolan Minister of Transport, underlining the importance of strategic investments in driving economic prosperity.

The Lobito corridor, managed by the "Lobito Atlantic Railway" consortium under a 30-year privatization agreement, encompasses the port of Lobito, the mining terminal, and the Benguela railway, spanning 1,344 kilometers to the eastern border of Angola in Luau.

The United States and the European Union are major partners in the Lobito corridor initiative, demonstrating their commitment to promoting economic development and regional integration in Africa.

USAID has allocated $5 million to support female farmers in four provinces within the corridor, fostering greater transparency in public procurement and strengthening collaboration with civil society, media, and institutions to ensure equitable value for Angolan citizens.

"The relations between the two countries are stronger than ever," affirmed Samantha Power, highlighting the enduring partnership between the United States and Angola and their shared commitment to advancing mutual prosperity and development.