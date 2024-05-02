Israel-Hamas war: Armoured vehicles, tanks seen along southern Gaza

Tanks and armoured vehicles were seen Thursday along the border with the southern Gaza Strip in what appears to be preparations for a ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost town.

The proposed offensive is raising concern among Israel’s allies as an attack on Rafah has the potential to harm more than a million Palestinian civilians sheltering there.

The war has so far driven around 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes, caused vast destruction in several towns and cities, and pushed northern Gaza to the brink of famine.

Israel has approved military plans for its offensive and has moved troops and tanks to southern Israel in apparent preparation — though it's still unknown when or if it will happen.

About 1.4 million Palestinians — more than half of Gaza’s population — are jammed into the town and its surroundings.

Most of them fled their homes elsewhere in the territory to escape Israel’s onslaught and now face another wrenching move, or the danger of facing the brunt of a new assault.

Residents in Gaza currently shelter in densely packed tent camps, overflowing U.N. shelters or crowded apartments, and are dependent on international aid for food.

Sanitation systems and medical facilities and critical civilian infrastructure have been crippled in the enclave.