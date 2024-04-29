Ethiopia, Kenya dominate Madrid marathon

Tens of thousands of runners took part in the Madrid Marathon on Sunday (Apr. 28).

Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes were the ones who shone in both the men’s and women’s races.

Ethiopia’s started chasing a win not long after the start of the 42-kilometre course --- extending his lead consistently.

However, he faltered in the last 7 kilometres --- suffering from heat stroke and hamstring strain in his left thigh. Putting in a final effort, he won the second race of his career.

Mitku Tafa was closely followed by fellow Ethiopian Fikre Bekele, and Kenyan runner, Douglas Chebii, who came in third.

Tafa won the race in 2 hours – 8 minutes --- and 58 seconds.

The 2023 Nairobi City Marathon champion Naom Jebet secured her first international marathon win in Madrid in the women's race.

The runner was in the solo lead on the final stretch of her win as well, finishing with a time of two hours, 26 minutes and 20 seconds - 44 seconds faster than Ethiopia's Bontu Bekele who finished second.

Fellow Ethiopian Kebene Chala finished in third place.