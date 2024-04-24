Promoting 'Challengers', American star Zendaya talks producing, shedding her Disney image

Zendaya says starting out as a child actor made her want to get more involved behind the camera as an adult.

Promoting her latest project, "Challengers," the actor and producer said she enjoys being able to have "a seat at the table" when it comes to making creative decisions.

"Sometimes you might luck out and get a group of creatives or a director that is open to your ideas, but then you also might not. So having that title, allows for you to say, 'Well, yeah, actually, I can have a say here about what happens to me and my character,'" she said of producing.

The "Euphoria" star and producer said she even hopes to direct in the future. "I would love to one day. I think it would require a little bit more confidence in my abilities, and I'm working on that," she said.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, "Challengers" is a steamy drama film that follows Tashi, (Zendaya) a young tennis star turned coach caught in a love triangle.

Zendaya said she believes a key to shedding her Disney image and getting critical respect was taking her time.

"It wasn't about rushing or trying to prove anything to anyone. Rather, just take my time and prove it to myself really," she said. "It's been a it's been a beautiful journey."

"Challengers" hits US theaters on April 26.