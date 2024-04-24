Building collapse kills 7 in Ethiopian capital

A residential building collapsed in Ethiopia’s capital during the early hours of Wednesday, claiming the lives of seven individuals who were asleep in a nearby house.

The incident occurred at approximately 05:00 local time (02:00 BST) in Addis Ketema, a vibrant neighbourhood in Addis Ababa, as reported by local media outlets.

Nigatu Mamo, a spokesperson for the local authorities, confirmed to BBC that among the deceased were children aged four, 11, and 12. "The victims lost their lives due to lack of air," Mamo lamented.

According to reports, authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the collapse, as rescue efforts continue in the affected area.

This unfortunate incident is not an isolated one for the region. In 2022, a similar tragedy struck when a building collapsed in Merkato, one of Africa’s largest open markets, claiming the lives of at least six individuals and injuring seven others.

Experts have pointed to the prevalence of poor-quality construction and lax regulatory measures as contributing factors to such structural failures, underscoring the urgent need for robust oversight and enforcement to prevent future tragedies.