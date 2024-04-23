Israel-Hamas war: Humanitarian aid parachuted into northern Gaza

Humanitarian aid was air dropped over the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, captured on video by The Associated Press from southern Israel.

The aid drop comes as satellite photos appear to show a new compound of tents being built near Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip as the Israeli military continues to signal it plans an offensive targeting the city of Rafah.

Israel has said it plans to evacuate civilians from Rafah during an anticipated offensive on the southern city, where hundreds of thousands of people have taken refuge during the war, now in its seventh month.

On Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a $26 billion aid package that includes around $9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Gaza, which experts say is on the brink of famine, as well as billions for Israel.

The war was sparked by the unprecedented Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel in which Hamas and other militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages.

Israel says militants are still holding around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

The Israel-Hamas war has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, at least two-thirds of them children and women.

It has devastated Gaza’s two largest cities and left a swath of destruction.

Around 80% of the territory’s population have fled to other parts of the besieged coastal enclave.