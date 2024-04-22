Resignation of Israeli Intel Chief amidst failures

Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Aharon Haliva announced his resignation on Monday, April 22, citing intelligence failures that led to the Hamas massacre in Israel.

Haliva becomes the first military official to resign since the outbreak of the war.

With 38 years of military service, General Aharon Haliva acknowledged "his command responsibility" for the intelligence failure that led to the attack on October 7. The head of military intelligence "in coordination with the Chief of Staff, requested the termination of his duties."

In his resignation letter, the general also requested to leave the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) "once the investigation phase is completed and after the appointment of a new head of military intelligence."

Haunted by a sense of failure, Haliva stated in his letter, "I have carried this black day with me since. Day after day, night after night. I will forever carry this terrible pain."

The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, according to Israeli official figures.

Since the massacre, Israel has launched a military operation in retaliation in the Gaza Strip, where over 34,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health authorities.