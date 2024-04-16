Welcome to Africanews

Roma's Ndicka leaves hospital a day after collapsing during game

Roma's Evan Ndicka is carried off the pitch on a stretcher during the Serie A soccer match against Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, Sunday, April 14, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Andrea Bressanutti/Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse

By Africanews

with AP

The Morning Call

Roma defender Evan Ndicka was released from hospital on Monday, a day after he collapsed at the end of a Serie A match.

Ndicka appeared to have suffered a collapsed left lung, Roma said in a statement on Monday.

No cardiac issues were detected in multiple tests on Monday morning, and Ndicka was discharged from Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital in Udine, Roma added.

Ndicka fell to the ground in the 71st minute, far from the action, and started pointing at his chest. He never lost consciousness and was taken off on a stretcher two minutes later, giving a thumb up to the crowd.

But the game between Roma and Udinese, at 1-1, was abandoned.

Roma said Ndicka, a 24-year-old Ivory Coast international, will undergo more tests back in Rome.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

