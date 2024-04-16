Rising Palestinian casualties in Gaza

The Palestinian Health Ministry, under Hamas control, reported a grim milestone on Monday, revealing that the death toll in Gaza from ongoing Israeli attacks has surged to 33,797. Within the past 24 hours alone, 68 Palestinians lost their lives, while 94 others suffered injuries. These tragic figures contribute to a total of 76,465 injuries since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 2023.

Amidst this relentless violence, Israeli military issued a stark warning to Gaza residents, urging them to steer clear of northern areas, which are deemed hazardous war zones. Despite these warnings, reports from Palestinian media detail further tragic incidents. In one such account, 15 Israeli drones targeted a group of residents north of Nuseirat refugee camp, resulting in the loss of at least two lives and several injuries.

Displaced Palestinians seeking refuge faced danger from Israeli naval boats, as they were met with gunfire while attempting to return to their homes in northern Gaza. This resulted in the injury of at least five individuals, adding to the mounting toll of civilian casualties.

The escalation of violence is rooted in the aftermath of a Hamas incursion into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in a devastating loss of life, with approximately 1,200 fatalities and over 200 individuals taken hostage. In response, Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza, intensifying the cycle of violence and deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

As the conflict continues to exact a heavy toll on both Palestinian and Israeli communities, the international community is urged to prioritize efforts towards de-escalation and a lasting resolution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.