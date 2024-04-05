1994 Rwanda genocide: UN exhibit shows how “peace is our choice”

The United Nations Headquarters in New York has opened an exhibit about the power of post-genocide reconciliation and the deadly impact of hate speech.

The exhibit “Remember. Unite. Renew.” is the result of international collaboration and is organized by the Department of Global Communications with the United Nations system in Rwanda; the Office of the Special Adviser on Genocide Prevention; the Government of Rwanda; Prison Fellowship Rwanda; and Aegis Trust.

Rwanda marks on April 7 this year, the 30th commemoration of the 1994 genocide which saw 800,000 Rwandans mainly Tutsis, slaughtered.

The story of Laurence Niyonangira, who survived the massacre and that of Xavier, her family’s killer, is at the heart of the exhibit.

The pair now live as friends.

Through testimonies and imagery, the exhibit explores the enduring impact of the genocide and the challenges of forgiveness.

Visitors are notably confronted to the collective and individual responsibility in fostering a culture of peace. The exhibit runs until 1 May.