Cameroon: Football fans react to the controversy over appointment of new coach

There are mixed reactions in Cameroon following the pronouncement of the country's governing body of football FECAFOOT that the appointment of a new coach for the Indomitable Lions is illegal.

In a statement released on Wednesday, president of the Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto'o expressed his astonishment at FECAFOOT's exclusion from the decision to hire Mark Brys, a Belgian football manager and former player.

"The Cameroonian Football Federation learned, at the same time as all Cameroonians, of the appointment to positions of responsibility within the national senior men's football selection," according to the statement.

The latest controvery has left football fans in the country concerned. "I have my doubts about this coach, but I think he can surprise us like coach Hugo Broos did at the 2017 African Cup of Nations" said Christian, a resident of Douala.

For other fans, this was a case of an oversight that is unhealthy for the country's beloved sport.

**_"The coach who can hold Cameroon is a coach who must have a good CV, whose rating must be above many things in relation to match results. Some coaches have come here and brought us results, but this will be his first time coaching a national team, so it won't be an easy task"_**Franck Otis, another resident of Douala told Africanews.

Fecafoot has said it was astonished by the news. The FA claimed the decision was "taken unilaterally" by the Ministry of Sport. Some undisclosed sources claim the decision came from the Cameroonian Head of State.

Colbert YOMPANG, publishing director at Diaspora News believes coordination between both associations was lacking.

"It must be said that it is the Cameroon Football Federation that is the guarantor before CAF and FIFA, but the Cameroon Football Federation must also respect the State, which is the financier of the team."

Yompang however wants Mark Brys to be given a chance to succeed.

"The conditions are right for him to do well. He'll be challenged at the start because there's no agreement between the Ministry and the Federation, and many Federation supporters will criticize him, but once he's won one or two or three games I think he'll put everyone on the same page".

Tension is still in the air, especially as the authorities have already made their decision. But the tug-of-war has now been launched once again between the Ministry of Sport and the Federation. FECAFOOT is threatening not to recognize the new coach and his team if its demands are not taken into account.

Former captain Rigobert Song was named Cameroon's manager in 2022 on the orders of the country's President, Paul Biya.

Song's deal finished at the end of February after the five-time African champions were knocked out by Nigeria in the second round stage of the CAN 2023 finals in Ivory Coast.