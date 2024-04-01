Rwanda: Kagame endorsed as candidate by seven political parties

Rwanda's president Paul Kagame has been endorsed as candidate by two of the oldest and political parties in the east African nation.

Liberal Party (PL), and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), endorsed the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) candidate Paul Kagame in the July presidential race on Sunday, joining four smaller political parties, which are already in a coalition with the ruling RPF — in endorsing Kagame.

“It is a good thing that President Kagame acknowledges and considers ideas from other political parties” foreign Minister Vincent Biruta, the PSD president said while announcing his party’s endorsement of Kagame.

Allied to the ruling party, leaders of the PL and PSD have historically served in different government positions.

Kagame, 66, has ruled over Rwanda for decades. He won the presidency in elections in 2003, 2010 and 2017 – with more than 90 percent of the vote. Critics and rights groups accuse him of ruling in a climate of fear that stifles dissent and free speech.

Rwanda will hold presidential and parliamentary polls on July 15.