Algeria: Rebbach dreams of playing for national team

The desert foxes of Algeria have gained a new interest. Spanish outfit Deportivo Alaves' winger Abde Rebbach has said he wishes to join the Algeria national team.

''When you play at a top-level league, you would always like to join the national team. And hopefully I receive a call-up to join the (Algeria) national team'' said Abde Rebbach, Deportivo Alaves winger:

''The team (Deportivo Alaves) are playing well. I am ready to help them in the last period of the season, and do what is necessary for the team to continue performing well" Rebbach added.

The 25-year-old has scored 4 goals in 29 La Liga appearances.