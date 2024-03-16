Congo's President Denis Sassou-Nguesso seeks to foster global peace

President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo said his country is willing to contribute its efforts towards world peace in light of the prevailing violence and unrest in certain parts of the world, emphasizing the significance of China-proposed initiatives in global governance.

Noting that no country can be immune from the impact of global violence, Sassou said his country is deeply concerned about peace and security issues in some other parts of the world, during an exclusive interview with the China Central Television（CCTV) aired on Friday.

"The world is at a crossroad, with violence and unrest prevalent everywhere. In the Republic of the Congo, we strive to ensure the well-being and livelihood of our people, but we cannot be immune from the impact, and become a peaceful island in a volatile world. That is why we are deeply concerned about the peace and security issues in various regions. The Republic of the Congo is taking action in this regard. As a member of Africa, we are eager to play a mediating role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In the past, the Republic of the Congo played a significant role in the national liberation process of Southern Africa," said Sassou.

Sassou also highlighted the important role of the three initiatives put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which he thinks are very important for global governance in a world of turmoil and transformation.

The initiatives are the Global Civilization Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative.

"I believe that the initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping are appropriate and in line with the changes in the development of times. We should view global governance from different perspectives, otherwise we will be in deep trouble," said the president.