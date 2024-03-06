South Africa says force should be used to break Israel blockade on Gaza aid

South Africa's Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor on Tuesday said that countries should use force to break Israel's blockade on aid getting into Gaza.

Pandor was meeting with his Danish counterpart in Pretoria. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and Israel's war on Gaza.

"Those powerful armed forces of the world should be instructed by their presidents or prime ministers that they will go to the Rafah border and their soldiers will escort all those trucks into Gaza and the West Bank. And since these are very close friends of Israel, surely they will be allowed safe passage. I can't imagine them being fired upon by the Israeli forces," said Pandor.

In a case where South Africa accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a series of provisional orders on civilian protection and deliveries of humanitarian assistance which have been ignored by Telaviv.

More than 576,000 people in Gaza – a quarter of the population – are on the brink of famine, according to the U.N.

Israel has been accused of targeting aid deliveries in recent days, killing hundreds of desperate Palestinians.