Mozambique: Jihadist attacks displace thousands in northern province of Cabo Delgado

Mozambique's government confirmed on Tuesday (Feb.27) that tens of thousands have been driven from their homes by a wave of jihadist attacks in the restive north.

The cabinet spokesman said 67,321 people had fled the armed attacks in recent weeks in Cabo Delgado province.

Filimão Suaze stressed authorities are trying to “improve the accommodation conditions” of the displaced.

The government has so far rejected calls for a state of emergency.

In recent weeks, terror group Islamic State has claimed several attacks and fatalities, especially in the south of Cabo Delgado province, after several months of calm.

According to an updated published Tuesday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, a total of 71,681 people have been displaced since 22 December due to attacks or fear of attacks by non-State armed groups. 69 per cent of the displaced being women and children.

The Cabo Delgado province has been facing attacks for six years. Since July 2021 troops from Rwanda and the Southern African Development Community are deployed in support of the Mozambican army.

