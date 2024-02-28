Cholera vaccine stocks run out as Africa battles outbreaks

Cholera epidemic
The vaccine shortage comes as southern Africa battles a protracted cholera outbreak which has killed 700 people in Zambia alone.
Medical charity Doctors Without Borders said that the shortage has affected its teams trying to respond to outbreaks in more than 16 countries.
Public health experts have urged manufacturers to speed up the production of the oral vaccine. All drugs currently in production have already been booked.
In January, Zambia rolled out a UNICEF-backed campaign to vaccinate 1.5 million people against cholera. The outbreak which started in 2023 has now spread to all regions of the country, forcing authorities to convert a stadium into a treatment centre and to delay the reopening of schools.
According to Save the Children, cholera cases increased fourfold in Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique from 2022 to 2023.
The number of infections rose from 26 250 to over 95 300, with more than 1 600 deaths in the three nations, making it one of the worst cholera epidemics in decades.
02:08
Kenyan scientists test AI app to diagnose tuberculosis
01:11
700 dead from Zambia cholera outbreak as cases surge
Go to video
Zimbabwe starts an emergency polio vaccination drive after detecting cases caused by a rare mutation
01:26
Africa: Gavi alliance board chair on the future of the continent's vaccine manufacturing capacity
01:50
Panama: WHO conference on tobacco ends with emphasis on protection of the environment
01:11
Zimbabwe launches cholera vaccination campaign amid ongoing outbreak