Nigerian army denies report of coup plot

Nigeria
The Nigerian army has strongly denied claims of a coup plot. The Defence Headquarters labelled the reports false and urged the public to disregard them.
This comes after Sahara Reporters suggested that the Presidential Guard, tasked with the president's protection, was on alert due to coup suspicions.
The report alleged that emergency meetings had been held with the Nigerian president.
In response to the article, DHQ said its full commitment was to protecting and sustaining democracy in Nigeria.
The West African country is currently suffering a punishing economic crisis, with some warning the country is at a tipping point.
