They still have it!: Kaka, David Villa, and Drogba shine in Qatar charity match

Fresh off hosting the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium hosted the charity football match ‘Match for Hope’ on Friday.

In hopes of supporting a charitable cause, the event, organized by Q Life, a cultural platform under the International Media Office (IMO), in collaboration with Education Above All (EAA) and the Qatar Football Association (QFA), aims to raise funds for education projects in six countries: Palestine, Sudan, Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

To draw in fans from around the region, social media sensations Chunkz and AboFlah have been chosen to captain their teams for the tournament.

Several football legends took part in the tournament, including Roberto Carlos, Ricardo Kaka, Claude Makelele, Didier Drogba, David Villa, and Eden Hazard.

Managers Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger coached their teams to victory on the football pitch.

The significance of the “Match for Hope” extends beyond sports, aiming to leverage the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 legacy to promote peace and education.

The initiative raised more than $8.85 million and the match ended 7-5 for the Chunkz.