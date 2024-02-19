South Africa: Livestock carrier docked in Cape Town causes stink across city

A ship carrying livestock has docked in Cape Town, causing a foul smell to waft across the city's Central Business District.

Residents in Cape Town, South Africa, woke up on February 19 to a foul smell after a livestock carrier ship docked in the city's port.

The Al Kuwait ship, carrying around 19,000 cattle, some of them reportedly dead, anchored on Sunday evening.

It had been at sea for the past eight days after leaving Brazil before making an emergency stop atCape Town Harbour to renew its supplies of fuel, water, food and medication, for both crew and animals.

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Dr Zahid Badroodien took to X to say that he had been "made aware of a what is described as a sewage smell blanketing parts of the city" and that "reports are coming in from Woodstock, Observatory, Greenpoint and the CBD predominantly."

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) and Cape of Good Hope SPCA team went onboard to assess the welfare of the ship's livestock.

In a statement on Monday, the NSPCA said, "“We acknowledge the concerns raised by members of the public regarding the noticeable stench emanating from the ship, reaching the city centre and surrounds. This smell is indicative of the awful conditions the animals endure, having already spent 2½ weeks on board, with a build-up of faeces and ammonia. The stench onboard is unimaginable, yet the animals face this every single day."

The ship is due to leave the port at 21.00 on Monday night to continue its journey on to its final destination in Iran.