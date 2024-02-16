Brazil legend Roberto Carlos visits Burkina Faso

Football
Brazil legend Roberto Carlos took part in an exhibition match in Ouagadougou on Thursday.
Boukar Savadogo, Minister of Sports, welcomed the 50-year-old to the Burkina Faso capital ahead of a three-day visit focused on the development of football in the country.
The former Real Madrid star took part in a gala match alongside Miguel Palacios, Paul Philips and many other former players.
The 2002 World champion is due to meet with other key players, visit clubs and training centers, and participate in various football events during his trip to Burkina Faso to enrich football throughout the country.
