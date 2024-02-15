Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

France to hold April aid conference for war-torn Sudan

Refugees from Sudan   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sam Mednick/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Sudan

As fighting between military rivals in Sudan rages on, France said on Wednesday that it will host a humanitarian conference in April to provide aid to the country.

French Foreign Minister, Stephane Sejourne, told parliamentarians that the Paris gathering would aim to help resolve the “dramatic humanitarian crisis” impacting both Sudan and neighbouring countries.

He did not provide any more details about the conference.

Thousands of people have died in the war which broke out in April last year between Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The fighting has seen 1.6 million Sudanese flee abroad, many to neighbouring Chad and Egypt, and displaced 6.1 million people from their homes within the country.

The United Nations says around 25 million people in Sudan -- more than half the population – are in need of aid, including nearly 18 million who face acute food insecurity.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..