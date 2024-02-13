Nigeria's Access Bank appoints Bolaji Agbede after death of CEO

Access Bank, a prominent Nigerian financial institution, has named an interim CEO following the tragic demise of Herbert Wigwe, the CEO, who lost his life in a helicopter accident last Friday, along with five others.

In a recent statement, Access Holdings Plc, the parent company of Access Bank, revealed that Bolaji Agbede, the bank's esteemed senior founding executive director, will step into the role of CEO on an acting basis.

Ms Agbede joined Access Bank in 2003 and has nearly 30 years of experience in banking and business consultancy, the company said as reported by the BBC.

Wigwe's chartered helicopter was on its way from Palm Springs to Boulder City in Nevada in the US when it went down, about 96km (60 miles) from Las Vegas.

the 57-year-old banker was on his way to Las Vegas to attend Sunday's Super Bowl, local media reported.

Wigwe founded Access Bank in 1989 and has grown to become one of Nigeria’s largest banks in 2018 after it acquired its main competitor, Diamond Bank